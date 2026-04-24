How Texans can purchase tax free emergency supplies

Illustration by Fernando Alvarez Gonzalez

Living in Texas means living with the chance for disasters to strike. Hurricanes ferociously slam the coastline with wind and rain. Fires tear through homes and agricultural land. Freezes take down power lines and power plants, as notoriously occurred in 2021, when a widespread winter storm forced power cuts to millions on the state’s electric grid.

Climate change is worsening much of the weather we face, making it more likely that Texans see heavy rain like the deluge that fell last summer in the Texas Hill Country or the kind of hot, dry fire weather that primed the Panhandle for catastrophic blazes the year before.

Still, there are important ways Texans can prepare for disasters — something I learned the hard way covering them over many years. I now keep a disaster bin in my closet, which I refresh and update every year. I make sure to stock up on water and non-perishable food (canned soup, rice cakes and raisins are my favorites!). I also make sure to have supplies that can help me to stay safe and comfortable without power and in some cases with limited mobility if roads are dangerous.

Now is a great chance to consider what you and your family might need within your budget. From Saturday to Monday, you won’t be taxed when you buy certain emergency supplies at stores in person or online.

How to save on emergency supplies

Beginning at midnight April 25 through midnight April 27, your purchase of the following emergency supplies won’t be taxed if their total cost (including delivery, shipping or handling fees), remains below certain price points:

Portable generators that cost less than $3,000 – a backup in case of power outages during rolling blackouts, freezes or hurricanes.

Emergency ladders that cost less than $300 – these are usually portable and collapsible ladders that can be used to escape a building fire that can be found at stores like Home Depot, Lowe’s and Ace Hardware.

Hurricane shutters that cost less than $300.

For less than $75, you can buy:

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)

Carbon monoxide detectors

Smoke detectors

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Nonelectric can openers

Nonelectric coolers and ice chests for food storage

Reusable and artificial ice products

Portable and self-powered light sources, like flashlights, candles and lanterns

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers (e.g. cell phone power banks and chargers)

Portable self-powered radios, including battery operated and two-way and weather band radios

Fuel containers to have access to fuel during power outages or evacuations

Tarps and other plastic sheeting, which can be used to seal windows and doors to keep out toxic chemicals or smoke during fires or chemical emergencies

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits to secure structures like manufactured (mobile) homes, sheds and carports that could be affected by storms or high winds

Axes and hatchets, which can be used to break through doors or windows in an emergency or help clear debris

If you pay sales taxes for qualifying items during the April 25-27 sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the sales tax or for a form to request a refund from the comptroller’s office. Read more details from the Texas Comptroller here.

More emergency prep resources

Disclosure: Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.