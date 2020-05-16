x

Seniors Miss Out On RGVCA All-Star Football Game

WESLACO - The RGVCA All-Star Football Game was originally scheduled to be played tonight.

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley seniors won't be able to take the field for the annual East vs West showcase.

Our Erica Ross spoke with a few of this year's all-stars.

