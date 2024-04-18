x

Sentencian a mujer por asesinato en Edinburg

2 hours 34 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2024 Apr 18, 2024 April 18, 2024 5:59 PM April 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Una mujer de Edinburg pasará los siguientes 18 años en la cárcel por la muerte de  su marido.

Karla Marlen Deleon inicialmente le dijo a la policía que se estaba defendiendo.

Sin embargo, los testimonios demostraron que su marido, Héctor Deleon, estaba preparando su maleta para irse cuando ella tomó un arma y le disparó en la nuca.

La mujer fue declarada culpable de asesinato y sentenciada por un jurado del condado Hidalgo.

