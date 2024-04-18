Sentencian a mujer por asesinato en Edinburg
Una mujer de Edinburg pasará los siguientes 18 años en la cárcel por la muerte de su marido.
Karla Marlen Deleon inicialmente le dijo a la policía que se estaba defendiendo.
Sin embargo, los testimonios demostraron que su marido, Héctor Deleon, estaba preparando su maleta para irse cuando ella tomó un arma y le disparó en la nuca.
La mujer fue declarada culpable de asesinato y sentenciada por un jurado del condado Hidalgo.
