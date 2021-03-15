Sentencing Pushed Back for Former Police Chief Convicted on Drug Charges

WESLACO – A former Rio Grande Valley police chief convicted on drug charges earlier this year will have to wait longer to find out his prison sentence.

In March, a jury convicted Geovanni Hernandez on two drug conspiracy charges.

Federal agents arrested him in 2017 during an undercover sting operation.

Court documents say he agreed to help move “a white powdery substance” through Progreso for $5,000.

He was a Progreso police sergeant at the time.

Sentencing was set for Tuesday, but has now been rescheduled for July.