Servicios gratuitos para pacientes con cáncer
Lucha Fundación es una asociación que apoya a las mujeres pacientes de cáncer.
La fundación visitará el Centro de Oncología de Brownsville, ofreciendo servicios gratuitos como manicura y esmaltes.
Invitadas:
Ida Peña y Eva Moreno.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
