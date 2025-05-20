x

Servicios gratuitos para pacientes con cáncer

May 20, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Lucha Fundación es una asociación que apoya a las mujeres pacientes de cáncer. 

La fundación visitará el Centro de Oncología de Brownsville, ofreciendo servicios gratuitos como manicura y esmaltes.

Invitadas:

Ida Peña y Eva Moreno.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

