Setup underway for Brownsville's annual Holiday Village

With 46 days until Christmas, the city of Brownsville is already preparing for Santa.

Setup for this year's Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park is already underway. It is an annual display of themed holiday cottages.

This year, there will be 38 cottages.

"All of the cottages are lit. Some of them have animation inside, and the power turns on at 6 o'clock every night," Holiday Village Chairperson Laurie Ray said.

The cottages will be fully set up by November 24. The Holiday Village is free to the public.