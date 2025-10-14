Sevilla Café reopens following fire

A popular restaurant in Weslaco reopened over a month after a fire damaged it.

Sevilla Café closed on Sept. 2 after the back of the building caught fire.

The café reopened on Saturday. Owner Jose Trevino said he’s glad his employees can start working again.

“Not only did we lose income, but the workers here and the families depend on this place to be open to be able to feed their families, so it affected not only one family but several,” Trevino said.

The repairs needed to reopen Sevilla Café cost nearly $40,000.

