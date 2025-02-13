Sharyland ISD wrestlers prepare for State Meet

The UIL Wrestling State Championships are taking place this weekend in Cypress. 21 Valley wrestlers will be representing their schools. One district is taking a big part in sending wrestlers, that is Sharyland ISD.

Sharyland High boys wrestling won the Region 4-5A Championship for the first time in school history. 6 boys and 1 girls are qualifying for state.

"I think they just feed off of each other's success. The last 4 years I've been here, I feel like we just built in on that tradition and we were finally able to carve a regional title out of it," said Sharyland head wrestling coach Sam Mangum.

Over at Pioneer, 8 wrestlers will be sent to State. 6 boys and 2 girls will be representing the school. The most in school history and the most of any boys in the Valley 5A program.

"Our kind of theme for the year was adapt to the fight. Adapt to this new style of coaching, adapt to this new situation we found ourselves in and the kids took very kindly to me and took me in as one of their own and we just proceeded to work hard," said Pioneer head wrestling coach Hilario Compean.