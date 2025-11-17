Sharyland Pioneer High School students volunteer to buy toys for more than 500 kids

Dozens of Sharyland Pioneer High School students bought toys, clothes, and other gifts for kids on Saturday.

It was part of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree Program. Officials said those items will be given to more than 500 kids.

"I think it's honestly an honor to just be here and give back to the community," student Melanie Santos said. "We are blessing these children with something they need in their life."

The program helps around a thousand Rio Grande Valley families.

To learn how you can donate or volunteer with the Salvation Army, click here.