Sharyland sending eight athletes to state tennis tournament

The Sharyland Rattlers held a special send off for their tennis team on Wednesday morning ahead of the state tennis tournament. The Rattlers tennis is on their way to the high school tennis state tournament.

"This year has been very amazing we started out strong with our team tennis season qualifying for state which has never happened here at Sharyland," Sharyland head tennis coach Mike Salinas said. "We're continuing that momentum going into our individual season we're qualifying a lot of kids which has never happened before."

It's the first time in program history that Sharyland is sending four separate duos to the state tournament.

Diego Sanchez & Eduardo Gonzalez will represent the Rattlers in boys doubles while sophomores Selah Geddes and Sofia Cantu will be competing in girls doubles. Geddes and Cantu are the first girls doubles teams in school history to advance to the state tournament. Keon Aggarao and Shyrabelle Buquel as well as Andres Garcia and Grace Shahin will be battling it out in mixed doubles.

"Bringing back gold would be amazing," Gonzalez said. "I don't think there's been gold in a long time for individual season and team but it would mean a lot for everyone."

The tournament will take place in San Antonio at the Blossom Tennis Center. It starts on Thursday with Round of 16 and quarterfinal action. The semifinals and finals are on Friday.