Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College

Sharyland's Rachel Andaverdi signed her letter of intent to Texas Southmost College to join the women's soccer team on Thursday afternoon.

Andaverdi was a multiple time All-District selection during her time with Sharyland, including her senior season in which she netted 15 goals for the Lady Rattlers.

"Definitely the coach, the coach is, he just convinced me," Andaverdi said of why she coaches Texas Southmost. "I'm a really adjustable person, so they can count on me whenever they need to."