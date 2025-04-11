Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College
Sharyland's Rachel Andaverdi signed her letter of intent to Texas Southmost College to join the women's soccer team on Thursday afternoon.
Andaverdi was a multiple time All-District selection during her time with Sharyland, including her senior season in which she netted 15 goals for the Lady Rattlers.
"Definitely the coach, the coach is, he just convinced me," Andaverdi said of why she coaches Texas Southmost. "I'm a really adjustable person, so they can count on me whenever they need to."
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Hidalgo County man managing his diabetes after losing...
-
Starr County hospital addresses concerns over new overtime restrictions
-
'They have to immediately return to their home country:' Visas revoked for...
-
Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for new house in Weslaco
-
La Villa drowning victim identified
Sports Video
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state...
-
Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College
-
UTRGV baseball set to return home this Friday after 10-game road trip
-
UTRGV Football Practice Report: Travis Bush details plans for spring game
-
PONY International Softball World Series announces plans to return to RGV this...