Shelter's Early Thanksgiving Feast for Hundreds in Harlingen and Raymondville

HARLINGEN – A Thanksgiving first at a homeless shelter in Harlingen.

Volunteers served up hundreds of meals Wednesday, some for people living in a different county.

A day before Thanksgiving at Loaves and Fishes, meals were prepared, not just for people in the city, but sent to Raymondville as well.

Around 312 people arrived to eat at the dining hall in Harlingen. Plates for 100 more were cooked in Raymondville for the first time.

A day that started around 6:30 a.m. for some of the volunteers and kept going until the sun went down.

