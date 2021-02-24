Sheriff: One dead in Starr County boating accident

File photo.

Starr County Deputies are investigating a boating accident that left one person dead in Falcon Lake.

In a Wednesday social media post, the Starr County Sheriff's Office said a 47-year-old man fell into the water and drowned.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.