Sheriff: One dead in Starr County boating accident
Starr County Deputies are investigating a boating accident that left one person dead in Falcon Lake.
In a Wednesday social media post, the Starr County Sheriff's Office said a 47-year-old man fell into the water and drowned.
Starr County Deputies are investigating a boating incident that occurred today in Falcon Lake where a 47 year old male...Posted by Starr County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Authorities have not identified the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley residents continue boiling water following winter storm
-
Hidalgo County constable Precinct 3 sees increase in border crossings
-
Pharr Police Department launches investigations into alleged teen assault, police response
-
Beto O'Rourke visits RGV — distributes food and water to communities after...
-
COVID-19 related hospitalization drop in Hidalgo County