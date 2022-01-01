Sheriff's Office: Investigation underway after three charred bodies found on San Isidro ranch

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Starr County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of three people whose charred bodies were found on a private ranch in San Isidro Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:50 p.m., deputies responded to a possible explosion on a private ranch located south of FM 1017 in San Isidro and found three charred bodies next to two fuel tanks, according to a news release.

Authorities say one tank contained gasoline and the other diesel fuel.

Two victims were determined to be a husband and wife, and the third person was a ranch hand, the sheriff's office said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Ronnie Alaniz. Their identities will be released pending notification of next of kin.

No foul play is expected at this time.

The Starr County Sheriff's Office and Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office continue to investigate.