Sheriff’s office: Man found ‘unresponsive’ in Willacy County jail

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a man was found unresponsive in the Willacy County Jail, officials announced Friday.

Willacy County EMS were called to the jail in reference to the incident, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff members with the sheriff’s office administered CPR on the unidentified male until EMS arrived. The unidentified male was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

"Texas Rangers were contacted and are currently investigating the In Custody Death,” Sheriff Jose A. Salazar said in a statement, adding that the Texas Commission on Jail Standards were also notified of this event.