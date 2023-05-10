Sheriff's office seeking suspect in armed robbery near Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man they say robbed a drive-thru store near Weslaco at gunpoint.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the Juan Botas Drive-Thru store located in the 6100 block of FM 1015 Road late Monday night in reference to a robbery, according to a news release.

The victims at the scene told deputies a Hispanic male entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money from the store clerks. The suspect took $113 in cash from the register and a six-pack of Dos XX bottle beer, the release stated.

“The suspect fired his weapon once as he was leaving the drive-thru,” the release said, adding that deputies recovered a bullet at the scene.

The suspect was seen wearing a dark color long sleeve shirt, with the word "Colombia" on the left sleeve, black, basketball-style shorts with gray trim at the bottom, and dark-colored slide-style sandals. The suspect was also possibly wearing prescription glasses, the release stated.

Those with any information on the suspect are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 956-383-8114.