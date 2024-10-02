Sheriff's office: Traffic stop results in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco

Two suspects are facing several criminal charges after a vehicle pursuit with a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office led to a shooting and one suspect being shot in the leg, according to a news release.

The deputy has since been placed on paid administrative leave, accoridng to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area east of Tower Road and Owassa Road in Edinburg as part of a narcotics investigation on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the suspect vehicle fled, almost hitting deputies as they approached the vehicle. This led to a vehicle pursuit that ended when the suspect vehicle lost control and crashed into a ditch west of FM 88 on Mile 13 North Road in Weslaco.

As deputies approached the vehicle, "they heard several sounds resembling gunshots," prompting one of the deputies to fire his weapon, hitting the male passenger on the leg, according to the sheriff's office.

The passenger received medical attention and was then taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The driver was also hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said each suspect will face several criminal charges after their release from the hospital. The charges include evading arrest, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest. The passenger was also wanted on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance and assault.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office is urging anyone with any additional information to call their office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.