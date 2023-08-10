Sheriff's office: Two more suspects wanted in connection with nightclub shooting near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two men wanted in connection with a weekend nightclub shooting that hospitalized seven people.
Jose Angel Favela, 18, and Danny Lee Cazares, 21, are wanted on charges of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons, according to a Thursday news release.
Both men are considered armed and dangerous, the release added.
RELATED STORY: Teen suspect charged in Edinburg nightclub shooting
The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at the El Antro Nightclub, located at 5120 Raul Longoria Road in rural Edinburg.
One individual, 17-year-old Samuel Lopez, was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of attempt to commit capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the shooting.
Those with any information regarding the locations of Favela and Cazares are urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.
