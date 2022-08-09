Shots fired call leads to conviction of San Benito man

A 27-year-old San Benito man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing numerous firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Marco Antonio Moreno pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing four semiautomatic rifles and five pistols while under felony indictment.

On May 8, 2021, law enforcement responded to reports of shots fired at a residence located in San Benito.

Upon arrival, they encountered Moreno who denied discharging a firearm. Moreno claimed unknown individuals had entered his property and shot a gun.

Authorities observed spent shell casings in the area and asked Moreno if he owned any firearms. Moreno denied and granted consent to search his residence. Authorities discovered various amounts of illegal narcotics as well as numerous firearms, including three AR-15 styles semiautomatic pistols, one .45-caliber rifle, and four handguns. They also found over 450 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

At that time, Moreno was under indictment for charges of unlawful use of criminal instruments.

Moreno was therefore prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. will impose sentencing Nov. 15.

At that time, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Moreno will remain in custody pending the hearing.