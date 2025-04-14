Silver alert issued for missing Starr County woman

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 83-year-old woman with a cognitive impairment, according to a silver alert.

Maria Lopez Zambrano was last seen on Sunday, April 13 at 405 N. Estrella Street in Roma at around 7:52 p.m. She was wearing a blue shirt with beige pants.

Zambrano is described as having a height of five feet, weighing 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She only speaks Spanish, and may be traveling in a black, 2007 Ford 500 with the Mexican license plate number 96ZCY.

Law enforcement officials believe Zambrano’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety, the silver alert stated.

Those with any information on Zambrano’s location are urged to contact the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at 956-487-5571.