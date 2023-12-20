Single-vehicle crash leads to homicide investigation in McAllen

The McAllen Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection with a murder investigation following a Tuesday night crash.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Business Highway 83 in reference to a vehicle crashing into a business and a male "passed out" inside the vehicle, according to agency spokesperson Officer Olivia Lopez.

Lopez said emergency medical assistance was called, and it was determined the male, identified as 25-year-old Raymundo Martinez-Gutierrez, last known address in Honduras, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez-Gutierrez was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Further investigation determined Martinez-Gutierrez was involved in a domestic disturbance at the 2700 block of Date Palm Avenue. Lopez said Martinez-Gutierrez was shot as he was leaving the area.

It was determined that Martinez-Gutierrez and the suspects knew each other, according to Lopez.

Police are searching three individuals they believe were involved in the shooting. They are Jose Govany Ipina-Rosales, last known address is in Mexico, Eliezer Morales, last known address in McAllen and Ana Karen Ramirez, last known address in Mexico.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.