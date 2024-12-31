Smart Living: Adults re-entering workforce

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Have you ever thought about taking a career break? A CNBC poll shows that 52 percent of people agree that health and wellness is an acceptable reason to take a few months to a year off. But that’s only one of the reasons people take time off. But returning to a career after time away from the workforce can be challenging, even intimidating. Now, many companies are helping people bridge that gap when re-entering workforce.

Caring for kids, helping a sick loved one, continuing education, whatever the reason, taking a career break is sometimes necessary. And it’s common. According to a survey by LinkedIn, 62 percent of employees have left their job for a bit at some point.

When the time comes to go back, it’s not always easy to pick up where things left off. Now, many companies are tackling that transition … with returnships. According to indeed, these programs help people return to work without having to start at an entry level position and they are usually paid. Other benefits?

First, employees can get caught on up changes such as technology, communication and company practices. Second, it’s a way to dust off old skills and learn some new ones along the way. Creating connections and getting to know people within the company are also extremely beneficial when re-entering the workforce. A returnship can also act as a stepping stone into a full-time job sometimes with an offer at the end of the program.

Completing a returnship is also a great way to update a resume and references before applying for new jobs. But be sure to set a timeline for your returnship. Some companies use this title to hire employees, and pay them less for their experience, and no benefits.