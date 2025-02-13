Smart Living: Benefits of assigning chores to children

New research shows only about 25 percent of parents have their kids do daily chores.

So, how can you make your kids happy and successful?

The answer? Chores.

According to an ongoing 85-year Harvard research study, chores help kids develop greater self-worth, confidence, work ethic and empathy for others.

"If you're teaching a child a basic laundry skill, they're going to use that, in their future," school psychologist Abby McCarthy said.

You can start with simple things like picking up toys and placing them in a storage bin. As they get older, include bigger chores like vacuuming the floors or washing the dishes, but it can be tough to motivate them.

So, what works? How about money?

The average hourly rate for children who earn an allowance based on chores is $6 a week.

Experts suggest breaking them up between easy chores, like 50 cents for picking up toys, intermediate chores like doing the dishes or dusting pays more at $2 and complex tasks, like mowing the lawn, can run up to $5.

The Greenlight app can help teach kids to earn, save and spend the money, and remember, even the small chores can deliver big rewards.

"If you already assume that responsibility from a young age, it really helps you as you become older and assume more responsibility," McCarthy said.

If you want to teach your kids about completing tasks on time, the Hire and Fire app sets deadlines for chores.

If they're late, you can fire them, which teaches the importance of meeting deadlines.