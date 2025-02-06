Smart Living: Busting health myths
Nearly everything we do can have an impact on our health, but there are myths about some things that could be to your benefit.
From the top of your head to the tip of your toes, there are thousands upon thousands of health articles posted each year online.
An NIH study found that 67 percent of people couldn't tell if the health information they were googling was true or false.
So, what's fact, and what's fiction?
First question, is diet soda healthier for you than your average soda?
Studies show diet soda can lead to an increased risk of heart problems, including congestive heart failure and increase your risk of having a stroke by almost 50 percent.
How about this one, listening to music can help you recover faster after surgery.
According to the American College of Surgeons, listening to music may help reduce anxiety, perceived pain and heart rate.
Next question, the best time to work out is in the early morning?
An NIH study showed that your body performs better in the afternoon.
As the day goes on, your body temperature rises, which helps improve muscle function, strength, enzyme activity and endurance.
True or false, air pollution is linked to dementia cases?
According to the NIH, a higher type of air pollution called PM 2.5 are linked to a higher number cases of dementia.
Here's another one, organic or gluten-free means its healthy.
Well, not exactly. Foods that are naturally gluten-free are fine, but gluten-free processed foods are often made with unhealthy ingredients that may even be worse.
More News
Sports Video
-
Nikki Rowe introduces new football coach Jamaar Taylor to community
-
UTRGV football adds 32 players to 2025 recruiting class
-
RGV Women in Sports: Charlotte O'Keefe sets UTRGV All-Time rebounds record
-
Valley athletes celebrate National Signing Day
-
McAllen High takes down PSJA Memorial to stay undefeated in district