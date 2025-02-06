Smart Living: Busting health myths

Nearly everything we do can have an impact on our health, but there are myths about some things that could be to your benefit.

From the top of your head to the tip of your toes, there are thousands upon thousands of health articles posted each year online.

An NIH study found that 67 percent of people couldn't tell if the health information they were googling was true or false.

So, what's fact, and what's fiction?

First question, is diet soda healthier for you than your average soda?

Studies show diet soda can lead to an increased risk of heart problems, including congestive heart failure and increase your risk of having a stroke by almost 50 percent.

How about this one, listening to music can help you recover faster after surgery.

According to the American College of Surgeons, listening to music may help reduce anxiety, perceived pain and heart rate.

Next question, the best time to work out is in the early morning?

An NIH study showed that your body performs better in the afternoon.

As the day goes on, your body temperature rises, which helps improve muscle function, strength, enzyme activity and endurance.

True or false, air pollution is linked to dementia cases?

According to the NIH, a higher type of air pollution called PM 2.5 are linked to a higher number cases of dementia.

Here's another one, organic or gluten-free means its healthy.

Well, not exactly. Foods that are naturally gluten-free are fine, but gluten-free processed foods are often made with unhealthy ingredients that may even be worse.