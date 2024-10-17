Smart Living: Dealing with mental health during Halloween

Spooky season is here.

Halloween decorations are everywhere across the Valley, but this season could pose more of fright for people.

While dressing up and getting candy is fun, some people struggle with their mental health during this holiday.

"There are certain themes of Halloween that can be disturbing or bothersome or fearful for some people," Licensed Psychologist Kathleen McHugh said.

Scary costumes, horror movies, haunted houses, decorations and unwanted physical contact can trigger past traumatic experiences, cause anxiety, panic, fear, flashbacks, nightmares and distress.

McHugh says one way to cope with the Halloween horrors is to be with friends.

"You don't want to totally isolate yourself, cocoon yourself into your safe house, because that kind of reinforces the idea, that I'm only safe if I'm at home," McHugh said.

Also, change up the decorations.

Aim for fall decor such as pumpkins, flowers, and leaves. A study found that the color orange is associated with overall positive feelings.

And always remember to take care of yourself. Staying healthy can impact your overall mood and anxiety levels.

"You are getting good sleep. You're getting good nutrition, that you're moving your body, that you have some social support. Those are the foundational things that can help with anything," McHugh said.

Another way to cope with your Halloween fears is to accept it and explore why you're feeling this way. Trace your steps and see where exactly those fears and anxiety are coming from.