Smart Living: Dogs also experience Seasonal Affective Disorder

The long, dark winter months can leave you feeling gloomy and depressed, but it's not just humans that struggle.

Your dog could have Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD.

Some signs of SAD in dogs are they sleep more than normal or don't sleep well, and they might have less interest in playing or going for walks; yawning is another sign.

Dogs often yawn when they are stressed as a natural relaxer.

Also, eating much more or much less could signal depression in dogs. So can a change in behavior, such as acting aggressively.

The good news is there are ways to help your furry friend.

You can offer your dog ways to relax, such as a chew toy, make sure they are getting enough exercise, especially if they are going outside less often, and they need sunshine just like humans do.

Take them for walks when you can, and move their bed closer to a window for more light exposure.

Just like humans, cuddling with your dog or cat leads to the release of the happiness hormone, Oxytocin, in both animals and people.