Smart Living: Effects of social media on the teen brain

New data shows teens spend an average of nearly five hours on social media every day. More than 85 percent of that time is on Instagram and TikTok.

It's easy to spend hours on these apps, as the more you scroll, the more videos you get that catch your interest.

"It really wires them for social media use," Sunlight Counseling Licensed Mental Health Counselor Laura Weckerle said.

Social media algorithms continually feed the user information that will encourage them to continue scrolling, drawing on FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

"Friends are hanging out without me, and so I feel sad and alone or left out, or, man, everybody's got this thing, and now I need this thing, and so, I'm anxious that I don't have that thing," Weckerle said.

And the consequences on your child's mental health can be severe.

Forty-one percent of teens who reported high social media use also reported poor mental health, and 10 percent reported self-harm or even suicidal intent.

So, what can you do to help?

"Talk with your kid about what they want to use it for more so than, like, the amount of time," Weckerle said.

And having an open line of communication with your child could be life-saving.

Only two percent of teens with strong parental relationships reported self-harm or suicidal intent, compared to 22 percent who had poor parental relationships, regardless of high social media use.

"Open shame-free communication at home, I think, is a great idea. Just like we don't let our kids stay home by themselves because it's not safe, you know, we're not just going to let them be on social media unchecked," Weckerle said.

Weckerle says there's no magic number of how many hours a child should be spending on social media per day.

Parents should take into account physical and geographical limitations, or if social media is the main way your child connects with peers.

She recommends making a priority list of what you want your child to be doing. But most important is to monitor social media use.

Only 25 percent of teens report poor mental health with strong parental monitoring, compared to 60 percent with poor parental monitoring.