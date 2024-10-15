Smart Living: Halloween safety tips for pets

Halloween is a fun time of year for kids and adults, but all the decorations, costumes and candy can make it a scary holiday for our furry friends.

The Halloween season is full of tricks and of course, treats. While it's a fun time for kids, it can be stressful and even dangerous for dogs and cats.

When it comes to candy, be sure to keep it out of reach from your furry friends.

Chocolate contains toxic compounds and can stimulate the nervous and cardiovascular systems leading to seizures, heart arrhythmias, vomiting and even death.

Raisins can cause your pets' kidneys to fail. Caramel can lead to diarrhea and pancreatitis.

Even the candy wrappers can make them sick. Eating foil and plastic wrappers can cause bowel obstruction, which could lead to surgery.

Costumes are adorable, but they need to be safe.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says make sure it fits properly and is comfortable.

Check for any pieces that can be chewed on, chocked on or can fall off. The costume should not block the pet's sight, breathing or movement.

Keep hazards such as decorations, lights, candles, batteries and glow sticks away from pets. When chewed, glow sticks can release liquid that can make pets drool excessively and act strangely.

Veterinarians say even well-behaved pets can become overwhelmed this time of year, but following these simple steps can help prevent the stress and keep them safe.

Experts say it's a good idea to make sure your dog or cat has proper ID on them in case they get away.

Also, keep the 24-hour ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center hotline handy at 888-426-4435.

If you suspect your pet has eaten something that's bad for them, call your veterinarian or the poison control center immediately.