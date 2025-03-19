Smart Living: Helping improve your child's mental state

New data shows more than half of all parents worry about their child's mental health.

One in five kids is struggling with a significant mental disorder, but less than half receive the support they need.

Forty-three percent of parents say their children are extremely stressed out and if not dealt with, it could affect them for life.

"Even in children from a young age, start talking about ways to think about emotions, feelings, behavior, right?" Children's Hospital New Orleans Child Psychiatrist Megan Campbell said.

Campbell developed the High Five Challenge. It's a program that encourages parents to take five minutes each day to talk to their children, focusing entirely on them, making time for meaningful connections, sharing gratitude, discussing struggles and finding solutions.

"Sometimes just talking about fluffy stuff helps just to open up the lines of communication," Campbell said.

And if you're having a hard time talking to your teen?

"I like to remember that it helps to get back to the good stuff. Is there something we both enjoy? Because it's hard to address the tough stuff if we're not nurturing the good stuff," Campbell said.

Campbell says if you spend time talking about the small stuff, it will be easier for your kids to discuss the more important problems.

"So we need to make sure our kids know that we're on their side," Campbell said.

Nurturing your child's mental health isn't a single talk, but a lifelong journey.

By focusing on kindness, empathy, self-care, and managing emotions, you will equip them with the tools to build a strong and resilient mind.

To download the High Five Challenge toolkit, click here.