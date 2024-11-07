Smart Living: How to prevent house fires

Every 24 seconds, a fire department responds to a fire somewhere in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Fire officials say the simplest things can potentially catch fire. So how can you make sure this doesn't happen to your home?

Cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the U.S.

Always stay in the kitchen when something is on the stove, and always use a timer so you don't forget to check the oven. Also, don't place items on your stove top for storage.

The second-highest cause is heating. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that heaters were involved in an average of 1,700 fires per year.

"Look to see that it's UL listed to show that, it's gone through the proper channels," Assistant Fire Chief and the Fire Marshal for Seminole County Fire Department Christina Diaz said.

Also, check your phones.

Diaz says one surprising thing, was when a teenager charged a cell phone on the bed and caught fire.

Fourteen percent of U.S. citizens admit that they have their smartphone under their pillow when they sleep, which could burst into flames.

"Air all the surrounding time. Then you have a fuel source as the comforter, the pillowcase, and then you have a heating element," Diaz said.

Watch out for lithium-ion batteries, too.

Nationwide, there have been 445 lithium-ion battery fires. Cell phones, laptops, kids toys like electric cars are some examples.

"If you're not charging the equipment with the proper wiring, things like that have caused it to be overheated, to explode and then create those fires," Diaz said.

Also check your lights and make sure the LED lights you've selected are compatible with the fixture. Be sure to buy from reputable manufacturers to ensure they meet safety standards.