Smart Living: Impact of heat on our health

Sometimes it isn't all fun in the sun.

Too much heat, like the extreme heat we've been feeling this summer, can impact your health.

Everyone has their limits to the heat, and so does your health.

According to the CDC, about 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat each year.

Excessive heat can negatively affect mental health by increasing irritability and depression.

A study published in the Lancet found that when temperatures soar high, emergency room visits for mental health issues increase by eight percent.

Extreme heat can also harm your body. As it struggles to stay cool, it also stresses your heart and kidney.

It can also worsen health risks from chronic conditions and cause acute kidney injury.

If you leave your car out on an 80 degree day, the inside of a car can hit 109 degrees Fahrenheit in just 20 minutes, in 40 minutes it can reach 118 and an hour can reach 123 degrees.

Kids are especially at greater risk, as their bodies heat up much faster than adults, putting them at risk of heatstroke.

Some medications can put you at increased risk of heat stroke, including some allergy medicines, antihistamines, blood pressure and heart medications. Even diuretics, laxatives and antidepressants can increase your risk of heat stroke.

So, if you're feeling the heat, beware the risks and go indoors for your health.