Smart Living: Managing stress through your personality

Everyone goes through stress, it's no fun.

A Gallup poll showed 49 percent of United States adults reported feeling stressed frequently.

But did you know stress can have a personality? Are you a fighter, a runner, a worrier, a freezer or a pleaser?

Do you get upset or angry when you're stressed? Sounds like you're a fighter.

You face stress head on, but struggle to think clearly and tend to blame others. Look for things that lift your mood, like a funny video or upbeat music.

Feeling drained and sluggish, dealing with stress?

Congrats, you're a freezer. To warm up, talk to others or make a list of what you can control and do right now.

A timekeeper is someone who takes on too much and feels overwhelmed. They want to be needed rather than just trying to make others happy.

Then relax. Take a minute to see if you're the right person for the job and if you have time to do it well.

Another one? The inner con artist. Someone who underestimates tasks and later on gets stressed when deadlines arrive.

Try and create achievable timelines where you can complete your work so it won't happen again.

Whether you're a fighter, a runner, a worrier, a freezer or a pleaser, you can work towards a stress-less life.

Do you eat when you're stressed?

Then eat fruits like oranges, mangoes, and strawberries. They are high in vitamin C, which can help reduce Cortisol, the stress hormone.

Also try drinking hot cocoa. A new study showed that unprocessed cocoa can help lower stress levels. Look for cocoa powders labeled as natural or high in flavanols.