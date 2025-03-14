Smart Living: Recent graduates struggling to maintain jobs

More than 17 million people part of Generation Z are now transitioning from school to the workforce.

Getting a job is one thing, but keeping that job can also be difficult.

They're young, they're tech-savvy and some say they are "unsatisfactory!"

That's how 75 percent of managers surveyed by Intelligent describe recent graduates they hired. Sixty percent say they even had to fire someone.

Some of the top reasons include lack of motivation, unprofessional behavior, poor communication skills and unprepared for the job.

"You're coming out of college, you've got big dreams, big aspirations, and then you hit the wall," nationally certified counselor Dwight Bain said.

Bain encourages Gen Z to remember education doesn't stop with graduation.

"Even though you know a lot technically, you may not know a lot about your industry. There's a lot to learn when you finish school," Bain said.

Experts say when starting a new career, it's crucial to work in an office setting, not remote.

"If you're only at home, and it's only remote, the opportunities are going to be tremendously limited," Bain said.

And networking is key to early success.

"The more you network, the more connected you are in your career, the more doors it will open," Bain said.

And don't be afraid to get involved and volunteer to take on projects.

"To take a chance and push yourself will create greater opportunities," Bain said.

According to Forbes, other ways Gen Z can build career confidence, include understanding the workflow of the office, observing team habits and trying to solve problems independently first.