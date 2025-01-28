Smart Living: Study aiming to bring healthcare into churches

New Orleans, La. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — World Religion Day is January 18th. We’re all familiar with Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faiths, but did you know there are more than four thousand religions across the globe and 85 percent of people around the world identify with one of them. But could going to church not only save your soul, but be good for your heart health?

Betty Rhodes says she’s doing God’s work.

“As a church, we are taught to care for the person,” said Betty Rhodes, Church Parishioner.

Tulane University Doctor Keith Ferdinand is leading a study to bring healthcare into dozens of churches throughout New Orleans.

“We now know that out of office blood pressure seen within the community setting may be a better way of controlling this consistent high blood pressure,” said Keith Ferdinand, MD, Preventative Cardiologist, Tulane School of Medicine.

Church wellness coordinators are trained to check blood pressure, help prepare medication schedules and incorporate exercise and a healthier diet into everyday routines. Doctor Ferdinand says there are three takeaways he wants people to know. Heart health

“One is, know your numbers. Don’t go to your doctor and have the doctor say your blood pressure quote ‘is a little high,’ or your blood pressure’s quote ‘too high.’ know exactly what that number is. Second, recognize that we are not giving you a condition. We’re just helping you by making a diagnosis and the third thing is that there’s no magic bullet. Even if we write a prescription, if a person’s consuming excess salt, doesn’t try to avoid stress, doesn’t participate in physical activity or aerobic activity, walking, cycling, doing something to help the relaxation response then the pills alone won’t work,” explained Ferdinand.

Doctor Ferdinand hopes your faith will lead to a healthier you.

“We are saving the souls and the spirit, and we also have to take care of the body as well,” said Ferdinand.

Doctor Ferdinand hopes that his research will inspire other churches across the country to do the same. Not only can religion help your heart, but studies also show the mindfulness, often intertwined with spiritual activities, has been linked to improved sleep, better pain management and a stronger immune system, as well as lower levels of stress, depression and anxiety.

