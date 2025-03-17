Smart Living: Teach yourself self-confidence

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Not everyone is born with confidence, but that doesn’t mean you can’t boost yours. Ivanhoe shares some simple ways to teach yourself self-confidence.

How self-confident are you?

One survey of women from 11 different countries found only 3.4 percent rated their confidence as high. But what makes a person seem confident?

You can learn to be more confident. First,

Jessi Gold, MD, MS, Psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis says, “You can teach yourself to be nicer to yourself!”

Start by reframing self-talk. Try to turn a negative thought into a positive one. For instance, if you’re thinking “I can’t do this,” try: “I’ll give it my best effort.”

Doctor Gold says, “Think about it like talking to a friend or the younger version of yourself. Like if you were talking to a kid version of you, you wouldn’t be like, suck it up, you’re useless, to a friend who comes to you for advice, you wouldn’t be like what’s wrong with you.”

Also, don’t compare yourself to others. One study found a direct link between envy and the way people feel about themselves. Also, surround yourself with positive influences. Another strategy is to repeat or write down helpful mantras.

Doctor Gold explains, “Being able to say, like, I can do this. I’m confident that I can handle whatever this looks like.”

And lastly, give yourself a break. One study linked self-compassion to better internal problem-solving. Helping you teach yourself self-confidence.

Self-confidence can benefit people who participate in sports. Scientific studies have consistently shown that athletes who believe they will be successful end up performing better.