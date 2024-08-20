Smart Living: Texting hotline helping empower employees

A study has shown that 63% of workers feel that their employer has ignored their voice.

That figure is coupled with complaints of discrimination, harassment, and fear of being fired.

Many who can, don't feel comfortable reporting these issues to their human resources department.

As the founder and executive director of Empower Work, Jaime Alexis Fowler figured out how texting is a catalyst for her non-profit to help thousands of disenfranchised workers.

“Empower Work is a confidential, free text line for workers facing really challenging work situations across the U.S., Fowler said.

Empower Work has 150 volunteers offering confidential advice to workers who text in.

“Having a tool like empower work where they have the opportunity to be heard is like second to none,” volunteer Laura Combs said.

Fowler said the results prove that Empower Work is "working."

“Ninety three percent report improved mental health, 80% report improved financial security,” Fowler said.

To get help from trained peer counselors for free, you can text “Hello” to 510-674-1414

