Smart Living: The benefits of pet insurance

There are hundreds of pet insurance policies for owners to choose from, but picking the right one can be hard.

The key is knowing what to look for.

We'd do almost anything for our fur babies, but vet bills can quickly add up.

Between fancy food, vet visits, dog walkers and daycare, a new study by the Marketwatch says U.S. pet owners will spend an average of $28,000 over a pet's lifetime.

Last year, a USA Today poll found 91 percent of people say they've experienced financial stress related to pet care costs.

According to a survey by Nerd Wallet, 24 percent of Americans with pets have pet insurance to help cover unexpected costs.

Insurance plans vary, but they typically cover accidents and illnesses. So, is pet insurance worth it?

Here are some things to think about.

First, the cost. According to Marketwatch, insurance for a dog can range from $23 to $49 a month, or $14 to $25 for a cat.

Second, routine services like checkups, vaccines and teeth cleaning typically aren't included.

Third, most companies won't cover medical issues a dog or cat has before coverage begins.

When considering pet insurance, shop around, compare coverage plans and read the fine print for what is and isn't included.

Nerd Wallet lists a comparison of the top policies. To cut costs, you can choose between accident and illness, accident only and wellness and preventative care.

Just a few ways to make sure you're covered if your fur baby needs help.

Other things to keep in mind, most pet insurance plans usually only cover dogs and cats and varies based on your pet's location, breed and age. But there are a few that insure exotic animals such as birds, rabbits and lizards.

Also, some companies have age restrictions for signing up older pets, be sure to check out the deductible, as they can range from zero to a $1,000 per year.