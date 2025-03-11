Smart Living: The rise of female sport role models

Female sports has been becoming more and more popular over the last several years.

It's been highlighted by women's basketball, with stars like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, making headlines.

This is encouraging the next generation of female athletes to chase their dreams.

A recent survey by Parity Now found that 88 percent of sports fans regard pro-women athletes as impactful role models for young women.

Professional volleyball player, Mikaela White, plays for the Orlando Valkyries and says she sees that people are now starting to take note of women in sports.

"To play with large crowds, also, is something I haven't experienced, probably since playing in Italy," White said.

And that means more young girls are watching her, and that's important since girls drop out of organized sports by age 14, six times more often than boys.

But studies show girls who stick with it have higher levels of self-esteem and less depression.

Research shows that young girls exposed to the pressure, deadlines and competition of sports were more successful in their careers.

White knows that young eyes are watching her and hopes to inspire others.

"Being authentic, being yourself, understanding that there's power in your voice, you have a platform to use. There's someone else who's watching you and thinking that you're having a phenomenal game or phenomenal practice, and you're inspiring them to cheer through the hard times or to grind and push and get after it," White said.

Whether they have dreams on the court or off it, she'll keep on inspiring the next generation and hopefully lead them and her team on to success.

Why do so many girls drop out of sports?

Study suggest lack of self-image and lack of access are the two main reasons. Girls have 1.3 million fewer opportunities to play organized sports than boys have.