Smart Living: Tips to keep thieves away from your home

A home break-in happens on average every 30 seconds in the United States.

Most burglaries are in the middle of the day and homeowners end up losing around $3,000 in valuables.

From alarms, locks and video cameras, there are many ways to boost home security; but experts say being vigilant is just as important.

According to Home Hacks, thieves sometimes leave a sign they're targeting a home.

An unexpected service call could be someone getting a closer look at the home or property. Thieves sometimes pose as someone from a security company to get information about the home's current safety systems.

Another tactic is calling a landline or leaving an advertisement at the door to see when people are home.

Look for things out of place. If the front door mat is moved, someone could have been looking for a hidden key.

Security experts say thieves also mark homes they've been watching, using things like rocks, strange street markings and even golf balls.

State Farm says to help deter burglars, keep bushes trimmed, so there are fewer places for them to hide. While away, ask a neighbor to get the mail, bring in trash cans and clear sidewalks.

Don't post travel plans on social media, and be sure to turn off Geo-tagging and check-ins. This lets would be thieves know precisely when you are not at home. So set your account to private and turn off GPS tracking.

Also, when it comes to social media, using hashtags, such as #vacationphotos, allows cyber criminals a way to do a simple search and find out when you are travelling.

Try and turn off your Geo when you're out of your house. Go to the settings and turn off location sharing.

Another tip from Home Hacks, don't leave boxes from expensive items like TVs or computers out where people can see, even on trash or recycling pickup days.