Smart Living: Women supporting men emotionally, called Mankeeping

The power of friendship. Research shows it can have a positive impact on a person's overall wellbeing.

There's also new data showing friend circles are getting smaller, specifically for men.

Sixty-one percent of United States adults believe having close friends is essential for a fulfilling life, surpassing the importance of marriage, children or wealth.

From childhood buddies, college classmates, co-workers and bffs, a true friend is hard to find.

Almost 10 percent of people say they don't have any friends and another study found that 51 percent of men lack a single confidant for emotional support.

And this 'male friendship recession' adds to men's increasing social isolation.

Now, a Stanford study found the fewer friends men have, the more women spend managing the emotional and social wellbeing of the men in their lives, and there's a name for it, it's called Mankeeping.

Mankeeping is the invisible emotional work women do in their relationships with men.

It breaks down into three roles, emotional support, building social networks and teaching social skills, like how to listen and ask thoughtful questions.

Experts say for men to cultivate deep friendships, men need to identify a few people they would like to get closer to, be willing to discuss deep feelings with them and make it a point to show up, repeatedly.

There are even groups that can help.

Mankind Project, Men's Shed and Men's Circle have created supportive spaces where men can form deeper connections.

A woman's role when it comes to emotional support doesn't stop at Mankeeping.

It seems the burden of Kinkeeping usually falls on women too. That involves maintaining relationships and emotional wellbeing across family connections.