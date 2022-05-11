Son of Harlingen woman on death row visits her before her execution

If nothing changes, a Harlingen woman on death row will die in six days.

The family of Melissa Lucio is still hoping her life is spared.

Her son, John Lucio, visited Lucio in prison in Gatesville near Waco.

“These past few months have been extremely more emotional,” John’s wife – Michelle Lucio – said. “So we're really going to just enjoy these next few days that we're going to have to visit with her.”

RELATED: Facing harsh criticism in the Melissa Lucio case, Texas prosecutor may temporarily spare the woman many believe is innocent

Lucio is on death row for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. Prosecutors say Lucio beat the little girl to death.

Lucio’s lawyers say her daughter was injured after falling down a flight of stairs – and that they have the evidence to prove it.

Legal requests are on file to stop the execution, but a decision has not been made yet.

A group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers are also calling for a stay of execution.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to announce their decision on the stay on Monday, April 25.