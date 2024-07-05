South Padre Island hotel prepping for Hurricane Beryl

As the Rio Grande Valley keeps tracking Hurricane Beryl’s path, hotels at South Padre Island say they have a plan in place.

Deyva Torres, director of sales for the Courtyard by Marriott South Padre Island, says the hotel is ready for the worst case scenario.

“We are preparing a skeleton crew in case the causeway does shut down,” Torres said. “We also are preparing with sandbags, stocking up on extra food in case we don't have any access."

READ MORE: Hurricane Beryl is likely to hit the Texas coast Monday. Exactly where remains uncertain.

Guests planning a holiday weekend continue to check into the hotel. Torres said if the winds from Beryl are strong enough, they'll move their guest to safe spaces inside the hotel.

“In the meeting room space, there are no windows there. It's very guarded, especially because it's right in the middle of the property,” Torres said. “So it makes it easier for people to go in there, plus it’s very, very big. It can fit about 300 people in there."

Anthony Reyna and his family were staying at the hotel. The McAllen family said they are playing it safe and leaving a bit earlier than planned.

“We were gonna stay till Sunday, but we are heading back tomorrow to take care of things back at the condo here,” Reyna said on Friday. “[We’re] making sure everything is prepped and go and prep the house in McAllen."

Other vacationers such as Lafayette native Chris Abshire says Beryl is nothing they haven't seen before.

“We are from south Louisiana, we have had our share — Hurricane Rita, Katrina, Ike, Lara, Delta, just a bunch of ‘em,” Abshire said.

Watch the video above for the full story.