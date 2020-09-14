South Padre Island remains under boil water advisory

The city of South Padre Island remained under a boil water advisory Monday.

Construction workers accidentally broke a water pipe Sunday while replacing a fire hydrant on the Padre Boulevard Frontage Road, according to a news release from the city.

After the pipe broke, the city warned: "the entire Island may be without water and the timeframe to repair this leak is undetermined."

The Laguna Madre Water District estimated on Sunday that the pipe would be repaired by 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Watch the video for the full story.