South Padre Island shark attack survivor provides update one year later

A woman who survived a shark attack at South Padre Island on July 4, 2024, spoke with Channel 5 News one what the past year has been like.

Tabatha Sullivent is from North Texas. She shared her story with remarkable bravery and a positive attitude after that devastating attack that left her unable to walk.

RELATED STORY: Shark experts raise awareness one year after South Padre Island attack

"So, as you can see, I don't have my calf. It won't grow back," Sullivent said. "And I can walk on it."

She had to undergo multiple surgeries and therapy before she was able to walk on her own. She says she won't be returning to the beach anytime soon.

RELATED STORY: Family of South Padre Island shark attack victim speaks out

"My family is not ready for the beach at all. It's very, very traumatizing for them. I think, for me, an outlet is to talk about it and to just share my story with other people," Sullivent said.

Sullivent has another surgery scheduled at the end of July to help alleviate nerve pain from that leg injury.