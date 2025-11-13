x

South Texas Health System donates medical equipment to UTRGV

UTRGV's School of Nursing received nearly $53,000 in new medical equipment from South Texas Health System.

The items were donated on Wednesday and include ventilators, crash carts and patient beds.

Officials said the items will be part of the STHS Skills Lab inside UTRGV.

About 20 students train weekly alongside nurses at South Texas Health System and are guided by three UTRGV professors.

