South Texas ISD employee being held without bond on child porn charge

A Weslaco resident and employee at South Texas ISD remains in federal custody following his arrest on a charge of a receipt and distribution of child pornography, federal court records show.

Roel Flores Jr. was arrested on Oct. 8 in his Weslaco home following an investigation that began nearly a year ago that revealed he downloaded and shared over 2,200 files of “sadomasochistic” child sexual abuse material, according to a criminal complaint.

According to court records, Flores waived his preliminary examination and detention hearing on Tuesday. At that same hearing, Flores was remanded to federal custody after the court found probable cause to keep him there.

As previously reported, Flores was identified in the criminal complaint as the South Texas ISD employee whose IP address matched the one used to download and share the child sexual abuse material.

When federal agents arrived to his home to execute a search warrant, agents observed a laptop with 18 tabs open to download material that was described as "age difficult pornography", according to the complaint.

A search of Flores’ bedroom led to the discovery of several sex toys that were “life-like replicas of infant size vaginal and anal cavities,” the complaint said.

Channel 5 News reached out to South Texas ISD for comment on Flores’ arrest and employment status.

A new court date for Flores was not set as of Wednesday.