x

Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football

Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football
4 hours 33 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, October 25 2025 Oct 25, 2025 October 25, 2025 1:21 PM October 25, 2025 in News

Not too long ago, Southland Conference Commissioner Christ Grant stopped by the Rio Grande Valley as part of a media tour.

KRGV Sports Reporter Gloria Morelia spoke with Grant on a lot of different topics, all centered around the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football and their inaugural season.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days