Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football
Not too long ago, Southland Conference Commissioner Christ Grant stopped by the Rio Grande Valley as part of a media tour.
KRGV Sports Reporter Gloria Morelia spoke with Grant on a lot of different topics, all centered around the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros football and their inaugural season.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former McHi standout comes back...
-
Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football
-
Training like the Vaqueros: A look at practice with outside linbackers coach
Sports Video
-
Coach's Take: Weslaco High School football coach talks Panther season
-
Gridiron Heroes: Mentoring student athletes for success in the classroom
-
Made in the 956 - Vaqueros Edition: Former McHi standout comes back...
-
Southland Conference commissioner talks UTRGV football
-
Training like the Vaqueros: A look at practice with outside linbackers coach