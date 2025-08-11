SpaceX donates funds for construction improvements at Cameron County beach access

Cameron County announced improvements will be made at Cameron County Beach Access No. 3 at South Padre Island.

According to a news release, funding for the improvements was made possible through a $4.4 million donation from SpaceX. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Monday at the beach, located at 28495 State Park Road 100-North, just north of Andy Bowie Park.

The new improvements include an elevated plaza structure with two pavilions, picnic tables, restrooms, ADA parking area with environmentally friendly lighting, BBQ pit areas, landscaping, a new toll booth and other improvements, according to the release.

The release said the parking area will be constructed using a paving system which will reduce storm water run-off by "allowing rainwater to infiltrate through the pavement, resulting in cleaner run-off water making."

The improvements will support the ADA dune walkover structures with rinse stations that were funded through a grant from the Texas General Land Office Coastal Management Program and Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006. The Texas General Land Office also funded the design and engineering plans for this improvement project, according to the news release.

Construction should be completed by early to mid-summer 2026, weather permitting, according to the news release. Beach access no. 3 will be temporarily closed until construction is complete.