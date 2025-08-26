SpaceX launches bring business boom to Port Isabel

There are environmental concerns regarding SpaceX, but test launches do bring in a lot of people and they spend money.

When SpaceX rockets roar into the sky, the rumble is felt all the way across the bay in Port Isabel, and local businesses have front row seats.

At Josephine's Café, General Manager Anabel Zavala says the excitement of a launch day is unlike anything else.

"It's right here in our front door," Zavala said. "It is, it is something, something different. I mean, you can see it with your eyes and there's like a second that you can feel it, like a little earthquake."

She says even when a launch is delayed or rescheduled, the crowds are still there and that's been good for business.

"I mean, we still have the business. So, business is good. The people are going to be here, waiting for the launches," Zavala said.

A few blocks away, Salt Coast Living owner Michael Misialek says the launches have brought new life to his store.

"Absolutely, there's a spike in business, and I would say, almost everybody I met today, for example, came here to see the launch," Misialek said.

While traffic during launch day can be frustrating, Misialek says the positives far outweigh the negatives. He also sees SpaceX as a spark for education and opportunity in the valley.

"That's something that's really lacking here and somebody really needs to get behind that and start educating the youth in the schools here so they grow up with this technology," Misialek said.

But not every business sees a big bump.

Fashion Jewelry Manager Leticia Peña says the rockets bring traffic, but not always new customers.

"It doesn't impact us too much, our business is just normal. We don't get so much people, mostly they're out in the island watching," Peña said. "We do get a lot of traffic packed here, but they're really good, the police officers, are really good at putting the lights where they can move the traffic faster."

Still, Peña says the launches are something new and exciting for the community and putting the Rio Grande Valley on the map.

Watch the video above for the full story.