SpaceX looking to expand Starbase launch site

SpaceX filed plans with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expand the launch site at Starbase.

As part of the proposal, the launch site near Boca Chica would expand by 21 acres.

The plans show new roads, new storage tanks and staging pads are just some of what the company is hoping to add at the site. The project would impact about 18 acres of wetlands and tidal flats.

SpaceX said it plans to offset those impacts by purchasing environmental credits and paying into wetland restoration projects elsewhere

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said they are reviewing the permit under the Clean Water Act, and are seeking public comments through Thursday, Sept. 25.

Feedback would be used to decide whether to approve the expansion.

The Texas Commission on Environmentally Quality will also review the application.

Click here to find out how to submit public comments.